Residents with roofs blown away by storm angry that no one is helping them

Johannesburg - Residents in Eldorado Park, whose roofs blew away during a strong wind storm resulting in damage to their ceilings, have expressed their frustration at the disregard from the authorities. On Saturday, August 14, residents of Eldorado Park’s extensions 2 and 3 experienced the might of the August winds.

Since then, the damaged ceilings and the blown-off roofs have not been restored at the Dallas flats in extension 2, while extension 3 has been repaired a few days after the wind storm. The Dallas flats are a block of flats with six flats in each block. Approximately seven people reside in each flat. Belinda Fredricks, one of the residents, said they have had to improvise since their roof had been blown away by the wind storm.

She said they tied the ceiling to the house using a rope and wire, but due to the recent unpredictable weather, the ceiling rattles when the wind blows and rainwater leaks into the house. “We are a total of nine people who live in this flat. Among the three children is an 11-month-old baby. Since the incident, she has been forced to live with her grandmother elsewhere because the strong winds and dust have a negative impact on her chest. We constantly have to mop up water and place buckets strategically when it rains,” Fredricks said. She expressed her frustration towards the officials in the area who are not assisting them in restoring their roof.

“I am disappointed in the housing officials. Our councillor, Juwairiya Kaldine, visited us a few days after the wind storm but since then we have not heard from her again. “Many of us in the flats are unemployed and survive on old-age pensions, we cannot repair the roofs ourselves. “Perhaps if we were able to afford a bribe, then maybe we would not be in this situation two weeks later,” Fredricks said.

Family members have a constant view of the stars and the moon when they go to bed, she said. Majiet Amien, a prominent figure in the community, has been trying to assist the affected residents by reaching out to the Department of Housing in the City of Johannesburg and various media houses to raise awareness about the inhuman conditions these residents are enduring in the cold, rain, and windy weather. Kaldine was yet to comment on the matter.