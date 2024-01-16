Rethinking quitting right away

GUGULETHU SHINGA Whether driven by boredom, frustration or an unsatisfactory environment, you may be considering quitting your job. But before you hand in that resignation letter, first consider if you can really afford to quit and what other plans you have in place.

According to careers writer Terri Williams, before you resign, it’s wise to first figure out what is driving your desire to quit right away. Criticism While no one likes to be criticised, feedback from your boss and colleagues can help you become a better employee. It's human nature to think that we're doing everything right, but this is often not really the case. If you get offended and quit every time your behaviour or your work is criticised, you'll be changing jobs quite frequently. Even if you believe you have an overly critical boss, think twice about quitting - it's important to learn how to deal with difficult people.

Lack of promotion No one who's been passed over for a promotion ever thinks the person selected was a better candidate. We all want to believe that we are the best choice. However, there are a lot of factors that contribute to this type of decision, and being passed over for a promotion is rarely a case of someone being “out to get you”. So before you throw in the towel, try to discover the common denominator among those employees who've received promotions to find out what they're doing that you are not. More money

Earning more money is an obvious motivating factor for most. But sometimes the potential of a bigger pay cheque can cloud your vision. If you currently have a job, you need to weigh the pros and cons of quitting. For example, your current job may be quite flexible, while the new workplace might not be as accommodating. You may be accustomed to coming in late, leaving early, or even working from home when the kids have events at school or medical appointments. How would your lifestyle change if the new company had a more rigid schedule and required employees to request time off months in advance? These are just some of the factors you need to consider if you want to leave your job for one that pays better. Ask yourself: “Is it worth it?” Own business

There's a big difference between quitting your job to start a new business, and leaving because your new business has been up and running for a while. Unfortunately, many small businesses struggle to get off the ground, and even those that are initially successful will experience significant challenges to stay afloat. Pros and cons While no job is perfect, it's important to approach employment from a realistic perspective. Always weigh the advantages of staying against the drawbacks of leaving before submitting your letter of resignation.