Retired pastor, 70, and wife hacked to death in their car

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Johannesburg - A retired pastor and his wife who decided to go and drop off their helper at her house never made it back home as they were hacked to death as they sat in their vehicle. The bodies of the 70-year-old Mpumalanga man and his 67-year-old wife were found in their car that was abandoned next to Bethal dam. Mpumalanga Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said a police report states that the couple left their home on Wednesday afternoon to drop off their helper at Emzinoni. However, they never returned. "Later in the day police were alerted about a white vehicle spotted at the said veld, stationary. Upon arrival police searched the vehicle and discovered the couples’ bodies, with severe visible injuries. They (police) then summoned the Emergency Medical Services and the victims were certified dead at the scene.

"A case of murder was registered and police immediately launched a manhunt for the suspect(s). The motive for the murders is unknown at this stage," Hlathi said.

The Provincial Commissioner of police in Mpumalanga Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma condemned the "heartless" murder of the elderly couple.

"It is disheartening dealing with such cases where certain individuals brutally attack and kill vulnerable and defenceless citizens. We have assigned a team of investigators to solve this matter and I am certain that those responsible will soon be arrested so that they can face the full might of the law.



"I would also like to send my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," he said.

Police have appeal to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) to contact Warrant Officer Nico Veldman on 079 396 3652 or the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

The Star