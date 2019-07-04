The Kempton Park Hospital was closed on Boxing Day in 1996 following claims of low patient intakes. Picture: Boxer Ngwenya

The Health Department would have saved at least R1.1billion had it renovated the “haunted” Kempton Park Hospital in Ekurhuleni. Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku recently announced that it would have cost R1.4bn to rebuild the Van Riebeeck Hospital, or R1.1bn to renovate it. However, it would have cost about R244-m to renovate it in 2012, when the plans were first announced.

However, seven years later none of these plans have materialised as the department continues to pay R1m annually to keep the collapsing building guarded.

The building has turned into a spooky nine-storey structure that attracts youths who believe there are ghosts wandering about inside it.

The government seems unsure what to do with it. Masuku had told the community that it was decided two years ago to demolish the building at an estimated cost of R23m.

“It was found that refurbishing and rebuilding would cost almost the same. The decision to demolish and rebuild was taken, as it would be more cost effective,” Masuku said.

The former state-of-the-art healthcare facility closed down on Boxing Day in 1996 following claims of low patient intakes. At the time it had 350 beds and several theatres.

DA councillor Jaco Terblanche said the hospital was now a hotbed for criminality.

“My viewpoint about Kempton Park Hospital is that it should have never been closed in the first place. I feel as though the current government uses it as a political playground.

“We cannot have land like the hospital that is non-vacant when we have a health system that is busy collapsing because of lack of resources. It needs to start operating as quickly as possible,” Terblanche said.

A resident, who gave his name only as Oupa, said: “It is not a good thing that the healthcare facility stopped operating and cannot serve its residents.

“It is unfair that sick Van Riebeeck Park residents have to go all the way to Tembisa or Edenvale Hospital, which are already overcrowded, for healthcare when there is a hospital that has been closed and neglected since 1996.”

Gauteng Health spokesperson Lesemang Matuka was unable to comment on the plans for the abandoned hospital. The Star sent him questions on Monday but he had not responded by Wednesday.

It is not the first time that the provincial Health Department has overspent on a hospital building. The Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital, meant to alleviate pressure on Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital and improve access to health services in Soweto, was opened in 2014 after construction started in 2009. The hospital was commissioned for R200m but costs rocketed to more than R1bn.

Delivering his State of the Province address on Monday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura said quality healthcare in the province was a top priority.



