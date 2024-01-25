Reverend Chikane urges parents be vigilant against ‘snake’ neighbours at child’s funeral

Reverend Frank Chikane has called for families and young mothers to be vigilant against ‘snake’ helpers and neighbours who target young children for their nefarious acts. 4 year old Keeya Mbulawa. | Itumeleng English Independent Newspaper. This comes after the death of baby Keeya Mbulawa who is alleged to have died after being abducted, strangled and placed inside a suitcase by a known neighbour, Lindeni Nonhlelelwa Matsebula, who the Mbulawa family knew for more than two years.

Matsebula believed to be a Swati national is reported to have stayed in the same yard with the child and her mother in Protea Glen, Soweto. Speculation has been rife that this is yet another muti-related killing which has become a common occurrence in the township following an increase in child abductions and mysterious disappearance of children. Lindeni Nonhlelelwa Matsebula The family has been on record saying the woman who abducted baby Keeya on January 13, strangled her with a wire cable, placed a sock in her mouth, locked her in a suitcase, and attempted to flee with the body inside a suitcase after calling a taxi. She was allegedly stopped by the baby’s frantic mother who was looking all over for her after minutes of not hearing her voice.

It is reported that if it was not for Keeya’s mother, Nolukhanyo (Khanyi) Mbulawa’s active search for her child, the woman would have escaped the scene unnoticed in an already awaiting taxi. Mbulawa’s not allowing the woman to leave resulted in her being forced to open her suitcase and she was able to rescue her child, who was subsequently rushed to hospital. However, five days later, Baby Keeya died on January 17 after being on life support for about four days. The woman, however, managed to escape and is still at large more than three weeks after the incident. Speaking during the funeral service held at the Apostolic Faith Mission Church in Naledi, Soweto, on Thursday, Chikane said judging by her conduct and the fact that she was found with multiple passports in her room, the woman could have been part of a syndicate that targets children.

“When I heard the news of Keeya being abducted, I was angry. I was angry the second time when I heard she had died. I was so angry I could have sinned. The fact that this woman was found with multiple passports is proof enough that this woman is part of a syndicate. We will pray for her to be found as she is dangerous and she must be caught to ensure that she and the syndicate is stopped... I urge families to be vigilant of their homes, their children and their surroundings, as this is a snake who must have done this before,” he said. Teachers and neighbours have described the young Keeya as a loving child who encouraged her peers to be loving and cheerful. “I love the fact that Keeya’s mother was protective of her daughter. She always informed the school if Keeya was going to be late. It hurts that another woman has done this to a child when we have been used to saying ‘men are trash’.