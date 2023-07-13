Revolution is in the air – a 1789 French production in Benoni

Johannesburg - In what could be termed theatre imitating life, 1789, a theatre production based on the French Revolution of the same year, will be making its SA debut from July 14-23 at Sibikwa Arts Centre on 13 Liverpool Road in Benoni. The production, done in conjunction with the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, the French Institute in Paris and the City of Paris, is set to transport theatregoers to the streets of Paris on the verge of a revolution.

As things stand, the French are engulfed in what many see as a modern-day revolution, with scores of French people engaged in protests across the country. The protests, which began in January, were reportedly sparked by President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to increase the retirement age, with analysts, however, saying the protesters’ anger runs much deeper than that. The collaboration between Sibikwa Arts Centre, the French Institute of South Africa and Théâtre du Soleil has been six years in the making to celebrate and engage with Liberty, equality and fraternity.

The much-anticipated production features an army of veteran directors (and founders of the Sibikwa Arts Centre, which was established in 1988), Phyllis Klotz and Bra Smal Ndaba, who have assembled an incredible ensemble cast and crew to bring this historical masterpiece to life. “1789, so named for the year of the French Revolution, transports its audience to the streets of Paris — to a country in turmoil on the brink of a revolution — and follows the journey of a range of citizens and the rise against an oppressive regime in the quest for liberty, equality and fraternity. The piece opens to the public around the time of Bastille Day – July 14 – which remains a commemorative celebration on the French calendar to this day.

“This is not a South African adaptation of a French play, but a production chosen to allow the themes of the piece to speak for themselves while staying true to the original work of commentary and satire developed by Ariane Mnouchkine and the Théâtre du Soleil all those years ago. We have no doubt that the audience will feel the echoes of resonance ripple in another revolution, says co-director Klotz. The play is helmed by actors including Joel Zuma, Mlindeli Zondi, Nomsa Mbatha, Khanyisile Ngwabe, Siphiwe Nkabinde, Snenhlanhla Mgeyi, Masiza Mbali and Zevangeli Mamppofu, who are among the exceptional cast members. The cast has promised theatregoers incredible performances that will leave them spellbound and speechless.