‘Ring of Lies’ actor Mpho Sebeng has died

Actor Mpho Sebeng, who had roles in ‘Ring Of Lies’, ‘Zero Tolerance’, ‘Soul Buddyz’ and ‘Savage Beauty’, has died at the age of 30. According to Sebeng’s friend Zola Hashatsi, Sebeng died after he was involved in a car accident in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

Hashatsi revealed the passing of Sebeng on his Instagram timeline. “It is with a sad, deep, painful heart to announce the passing of a young brother, friend I took in to replace us when we exited @craze_tv, a thespian that was @mpho_sebeng he was in car accident this morning around Klerksdorp, this one hurts. “His star was only beginning to shine. What a loss, he was only 30 years young. I'll send more info, as times go. Will be with the family this week. Please note I'm not taking any calls,” wrote Hashatsi.

South Africans paid tribute to the talented actor on social media. @NalaThokozane tweeted that: “I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Mpho Seleng. Losing someone so young is truly heartbreaking. May his soul rest in peace.” Media personality DJ Sbu tweeted: “Oh such sad news. Condolences to Mpho’s family and all his loved ones. Rest in peace my brother. Thank you for your talent, humility, artistry, kindness, wisdom and brilliance. Till we meet on the other side.”

@actorspaces: “A young legend! We loved you. RIP young king. You leave such a gap. Death be not proud.” In a statement, Sebeng’s family requested to be given some space to process the news. “Whilst the family appreciates the immense outpouring of love and condolences, the family requests some space to process the news.”