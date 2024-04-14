RISE Mzansi premier candidate for the Western Cape, Axolile Notywala, said in an open letter that no amount of “swart gevaar or fear-mongering tactics” would impede the party from campaigning and contesting in the province. Notywala’s letter on Friday follows DA leader John Steenhuisen labelling certain small parties campaigning in the Western Cape as political opportunists and mercenaries.

He accused them of wanting to loot from the provincial government. Among these small parties are Rise Mzansi, the Patriotic Alliance and the GOOD Party. Steenhuisen emphasised that the Western Cape is a well-oiled machine, that more than 300 000 jobs had been created and there was developed infrastructure under DA governance. He further said there was no room for corruption and looting, as all funds had been allocated to their eligible streams.

Lambasting Steenhuisen’s statement, Notywala said the DA had failed black and coloured people. According to him, the DA government had not been able to uplift poor Western Cape townships – Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Langa and the Cape Flats – during its 15-year reign. Notywala indicated that under the DA government, there was an economic divide, undeveloped infrastructure, a housing backlog of over 600 000 people and no access to basic needs such as water and sanitation. “The reality, John, is that quality of life for the majority of South Africans is at its lowest due to politics and political decisions. With a Western Cape housing backlog, this DA-led government has no plan for informal settlements,” he said.

He added: “It’s primarily black and coloured people in this province whose dignity is stripped away daily. Inequality, spatial and economic injustice are perpetuated through political decisions, especially on disproportionate spending patterns. The DA has overseen political decision-making in the Western Cape for 15 years,” said Notywala. In the letter, Notywala mentioned that since the establishment of Khayelitsha in 1983 as an informal settlement during the apartheid era, its residents had been beneficiaries of inadequate service delivery. He also highlighted comments received from members of the public who are victims of gangsterism and gun violence in poor Western Cape townships, in particular the Cape Flats, from Rise Mzansi’s organisers. One community member from Wesbank said: “Good morning Risers, a young man in my street was shot. I just received the sad news that he has passed on. Our children are dying in the Cape Flats.”

Another complaint from Bonteheuwel said: “We were just woken up by a barrage of gunfire this time of the morning. It sounds like the Gaza Strip outside. These thugs have automatic guns. May God Almighty protect us all, within our respective communities.” The premier candidate said: “Freedom from fear in the Western Cape is enjoyed by a few.” Responding to Steenhuisen’s accusations of wanting to loot from the government, Notywala said: “With sprinkles of swart gevaar and racism, you (John) accused us of contesting the Western Cape to loot and steal. I am contesting as the Western Cape premier candidate for Rise Mzansi for the first time. What informs your conclusion that I am doing so to loot?”