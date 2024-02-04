Rise Mzansi commends South Africans who registered to vote at weekend

RISE Mzansi has praised South Africans for taking the daring step of registering to vote over the weekend, which the party believes shows that they are ready to use national and provincial elections to elect the new leaders they deserve. On the first day of the last voter registration weekend, party supporters, volunteers, organisers, and leaders went out into communities to encourage unregistered voters to register and erroneously registered people to attend their local voting station to rectify their information.

The party revealed that from the first day of registration, everything was smooth sailing, and there was no encounter with anything that may be a concern. “Across all nine provinces, we have not come across any areas of concern. We commend the IEC for opening 99% of 23 303 voting stations on time; this could not be achieved without the commitment shown by the almost 7 000 electoral officers. The current state of play bodes well for free, fair, and transparent elections later this year.’’ According to the party, 27 million people are on the voters roll, emphasising the significance of the 2024 election.

While outstanding, around 13 million eligible voters do not participate in the electoral process. It is worth mentioning that the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC’s) online voter portal has seen about 200 000 South Africans register to vote since the previous voter registration weekend in November of last year. The party has always encouraged people to vote and make a difference.