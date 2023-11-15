RISE Mzansi concerned about the country’s continuous violence and killings of women

Following the stabbing of a student at UWC, the political party RISE Mzansi expressed concern over the country’s continuous violence and senseless killings of women. According to the party, the fact that criminals are willing to carry out such crimes in public and in broad daylight underscores the level of lawlessness in the nation and the confidence these criminals have attained.

It also noted a disturbing deviation from societal norms and values, such as respect, equality, and safety for all who live in South Africa, especially women and children. “On November 10, students from UWC protested on and around campus grounds, highlighting the institution’s failure to address incidents of sexual harassment and violence against women as the reason for the protest,” the party said. “On the same day, a man was arrested in the West Rand for allegedly stabbing his co-worker to death. The man, having no remorse, took a selfie with the victim’s lifeless body.

“A day later, November 11, a UWC student was arrested for allegedly stabbing his intimate partner outside of her residence. The victim is in a critical condition. “South Africa has one of the highest femicide rates in the world, however, the government continues to do nothing to address this national crisis; instead, they let it run rampant. “Our hearts go out to every woman who has been a victim of GBV and to those who have been too scared to report acts of abuse against them, as they feel that their assault would fall on deaf ears.