RISE Mzansi KZN lodges petition for over 35 unemployment threshold to be abolished

THE RISE Mzansi KwaZulu-Natal cohort convened by its provincial premier candidate Nonkululeko Hlongwane-Mhlongo, is petitioning for the employment of people over 35 years who are often deemed ineligible for jobs. The rookie party is adamant that all South African citizens deserve a fair chance at employment, which will reduce the rates of hunger and food insecurity.

The second quarter of the Quarterly Labour Survey of 2023, according to Statistics South Africa revealed that 28.3% of people between ages 35 and 44 were unemployed, and 19.9% of those between 45 and 54 were also unemployed. Rise Mzansi says persons over 35, who are considered ineligible for employment, drown in poverty, and become victims of poor housing and food insecurity. They can not afford the basic human needs of food, shelter and sanitation. Hlongwane-Mhlongo said: “The high number of people facing hunger in South Africa is indeed a pressing issue that requires urgent attention. South Africa continues to grapple with high levels of economic inequality, which directly impacts access to food and resources.”

She added that unemployment limited access to quality and nutritious food; in turn limited access to food deters early childhood development and cognitive development. “Unemployment often leads to financial strain and limited resources, making it difficult for families to afford nutritious food consistently. As a result, households without employed members are more vulnerable to food insecurity and hunger,” said Hlongwane-Mhlongo. Moreover, RISE Mzansi believes the over 35 threshold hikes is discriminatory, ultimately, perpetuates inequalities and disregards the valuable skills, experience and expertise that they bring to the workforce.

“Age discrimination in job advertisements, where preferences are often given to younger candidates, exacerbates the difficulties faced by older individuals seeking employment opportunities. We advocate for equal rights and justice for all individuals, regardless of age, in the context of job opportunities. “In a democratic society that values equality and justice, it is essential to address any form of discrimination, including age-based discrimination in employment,” said Hlongwane-Mhlongo. RISE Mzansi KZN wing has created a database of all unemployed persons in the province, in particular for those over 35, in order for them to be able to land employment.