Rise Mzansi stands in solidarity with Palestine amid global #Week4Palestine

RISE Mzansi, along with communities worldwide, has endorsed the global #Week4Palestine campaign, running from May 1 to 7. In a statement last week, Rise Mzansi condemned the ongoing atrocities in Palestine and called for an immediate cessation of violence.

According to Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi, the organisation advocated for the strict application of international human rights law and the Geneva Convention to address the grave violations occurring in Gaza. The statement highlighted the need for accountability through investigations by bodies such as the International Criminal Court and adjudication by the International Court of Justice (ICJ). “We note the ICJ’s prima facie finding of genocide against Israel, and wish to remind the Israeli government, and others indirectly involved in this conflict, of their obligations in upholding human rights and international law.”

The party emphasised the importance of upholding human rights and international law, stressing the Palestinian people’s right to an independent, sovereign, and democratic state. Zibi said: “This issue transcends borders and is a fundamental human rights concern. The organisation calls for a permanent ceasefire, the release of hostages and prisoners, unhindered humanitarian aid access, and independent investigations into human rights violations. “Palestinians deserve a fully independent, sovereign, democratic state where human rights are enshrined in law, and where that state is a fully-fledged member of the international community. Such an outcome is a precondition for peace, and the security of Israelis and Palestinians alike.

“For Risa Mzansi, this is a fundamental human rights issue. It is how we as South Africans unite to stand up for the most vulnerable regardless of their race, religion, gender, culture, ethnicity, sexual orientation, tribal and other differences.” Risa Mzansi condemned the deliberate targeting of civilians, including bombing hospitals and universities, forced displacement, and starvation, as egregious violations of human rights. Ultimately, it urged the international community, particularly the UN Security Council’s permanent members, to fulfil their responsibilities in addressing these crises and building a world founded on human rights and justice.