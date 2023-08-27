Road Accident Fund fraudster sentenced to R100 000 fine

Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, said that on June 28, 2022, Msutwana, through his lawyers, lodged a claim of more than R2.2 million with the RAF, claiming that he was involved in a motor vehicle accident as a pedestrian, on February 26, 2021. H claimed he was hit by an unknown vehicle on Madikane Street, New Brighton, Gqeberha, which fled the scene.

"The forensic investigation division of the RAF picked up red flags from the claim, and the matter was referred to the Gqeberha-based Serious Corruption Investigation of the Hawks in December 2022 for extensive probing, hence his arrest on April 25, 2023," Mgolodela said.

"Investigations revealed that Msutwana, on the said date, as per Dora Nginza and Livingstone Hospital records, was injured at his house after falling as a result of being intoxicated. The RAF was nearly prejudiced with cash to the value of more than R2.2 million."

Msutwana was arrested on April 25, 2023, and appeared in court for the first time that day in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court. On warning, he was released. The case was postponed a few times before his conviction and sentencing on August 23, 2023.