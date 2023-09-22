Road users urged to be cautious as Heritage celebrations are expected this weekend

With Heritage Day celebrations known to buzz with activity, the Gauteng Traffic Police have urged road users to drive with vigilance on the roads. Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Sello Maremane said multiple road fatalities recorded during this period last year were a result of unsafe overtaking, over-speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, and general disregard for the rules of the road or road traffic signs among others.

“All categories of road users, namely, drivers, passengers, motorcyclists, cyclists, and pedestrians are urged to remain vigilant at all times when using Gauteng roads. The Gauteng Traffic Police and various law enforcement authorities will be on high alert this weekend to save the lives of road users and will lead a series of road safety activations and operations in various crime hot spots as part of the Road Safety programme,” said Maremane. The authorities have also shared safety tips to assist motorists and holidaymakers who are expected to travel to various destinations: – Before undertaking any trip, motorists should conduct a pre-trip inspection on their vehicles to ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy.

– Drivers should at all times adhere to the rules and regulations of the road. – Passengers must refuse to travel in any visibly unroadworthy vehicle. – Motorcyclists must refrain from overtaking any vehicle where it might be potentially dangerous to do so.