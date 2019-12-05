Robbers cut part of farmer's ear off after robbing him









File Picture: Freeimages Johannesburg - A 66-year-old man is in critical condition in hospital after robbers cut off part of his ear after ransacking his house in Rietfontein, Hartbeespoortdam. The incident happened in the early hours on Monday, around 2am. According to Lieutenant-Colonel Pelonomi Makaumu of the North West police, the man who lives alone, was sleeping when he woke up to find two people he does not know in his bedroom. "It is alleged that the victim was asleep when the suspects woke him up and demanded money. They allegedly cut off part of his right ear with a sharp object, took his hunting rifle and a revolver from the safe, a fridge, cellphone and an undisclosed amount of cash. "The victim was admitted to hospital in a serious condition. The suspects are still at large and no arrests have been made. The investigation continues," Makamu said.

Two weeks ago, a 68-year-old man was murdered on his farm in Boschkop, Pretoria East, on Tuesday by attackers who also poured boiling water on his wife's legs. They had allegedly dug a hole, through the electric fence, to enter the premises.

According to Gauteng police's spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, the suspects gained entry to the house the shot and killed the owner.

Peter also said the gunmen also assaulted the victim's wife by pouring boiling water on her legs.

The suspects allegedly stole electrical appliances, a plasma TV, two iPhones and jewellery before fleeing the scene.

It's believed that the gunmen had poured boiling water on the woman to force her to surrender the keys of the safe which had guns.

