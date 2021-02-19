Roedean School matriculant thanks parents, teachers after obtaining 8 distinctions

Johannesburg - Roedean School’s Daniela Valle is about to realise her dream of studying chemical engineering. Valle said she found the past two weeks dragging, as she tried to maintain her calm and remain positive. “I was not completely confident, but all I knew was that I did my best and that I prepared very well for every exam I wrote.” The 18-year-old bagged eight distinctions in Applied Maths, English, Afrikaans, Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Maths, Physical Sciences and History. “I was really nervous whenever I thought about my matric results. Getting good grades has always been on my mind because I’ve really worked hard throughout my schooling career.”

Valle said she was ready to expand her physics and mathematical abilities to the lecture hall, with UCT her desired institution.

She said was also considering a career in actuarial science and astrophysics, but “chemical engineering will definitely come in as a first choice”.

Valle said the transition to a tertiary institution comes with a lot of responsibilities. “It’s a big step that I’ve prepared for, and I’m aware that it won’t be an easy journey, but I am more than ready for what lies ahead.”

She expressed her gratitude to Roedean teachers. She identified science and maths subjects as more challenging in online learning programmes.

“There were also network, connectivity and load shedding difficulties.”

Valle also expressed gratitude to her parents for being understanding and supportive.

She advised matric learners to stay focused and have confidence in their teachers. “There’s time for everything – time management is among the skills one needs to master and everything else will fall into place.”

The Star

