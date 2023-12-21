Roxy Louw officially announced as ambassador of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation

South African actress, DJ and producer Roxy Louw has been announced as an ambassador for the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation.

Louw, who has made a name for herself in the music industry, was officially announced as an ambassador for the foundation last weekend. Louw says she is delighted to have become an ambassador for an incredibly important foundation. “I can’t express how thrilled and honoured I am to become an ambassador for the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation,” Louw told “The Star”.

“This role holds immense personal significance for me. It not only acknowledges my music and surf career, but also recognises my deep commitment to making a positive impact on our world. “My passion for raising awareness about environmental issues, particularly plastic pollution, aligns perfectly with the foundation’s mission. I’m genuinely excited about this partnership and the chance to contribute meaningfully to our planet.” Louw was chosen as an ambassador for the foundation due to her unwavering dedication to environmental causes and her efforts to shed light on critical issues, such as plastic pollution.

"Alongside Women Empowerment through my brand, KAAL (www.kaal.store), collaborating with notable brands in this space has allowed me to use my platform to drive change and advocate for our planet. "My heartfelt commitment to these causes resonated with the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, and I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join forces with them to make an even greater impact." Her role as an ambassador for the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation will include actively championing the foundation's causes, which include drowning prevention, water safety, and broader environmental initiatives.

“I’ll be responsible for raising awareness through various channels, participating in events and campaigns internationally for the foundation, and leveraging my influence to support the foundation’s projects. “I’m fully committed to collaborating closely with the foundation to help achieve its important objectives.” As an ambassador for the foundation, Louw will have her work cut out. But she is ready for the responsibilities.

"Without a doubt, being an ambassador for the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation is a significant responsibility, one that I wholeheartedly embrace. "It's a unique opportunity to use my platform to effect positive change in the world, and I take that responsibility very seriously. "Whether it's raising awareness about drowning prevention, water safety, or environmental issues, I understand the weight of these causes, and I'm eager to shoulder that responsibility."

She says it is a huge honour to be aligned with Princess Charlene of Monaco, describing her as an “extraordinary” individual. “Princess Charlene of Monaco is an extraordinary individual who embodies dedication, compassion, and a steadfast commitment to making a meaningful impact. “Her work in drowning prevention and water safety is profoundly inspiring. She’s an incredible person and someone who uses her position and influence to create real change in the world, and I deeply admire her for that.

“Her passion for these causes strikes a chord with me, and I’m honoured to work alongside her foundation.” Her first plan of action as a newly appointed ambassador for the foundation will be to actively engage in raising awareness about the foundation’s causes, particularly drowning prevention, water safety, and environmental protection. “I want to use my platform to reach as many people as possible and encourage positive change.

“Whether through social media, public appearances, or collaboration with the foundation’s initiatives, I’m eager to kick-start this important journey. “I anticipate that my role as an ambassador will involve a substantial amount of work, and I’m fully prepared for it. “These causes are of immense importance, and I’m committed to dedicating the time and effort required to effectively support the foundation’s initiatives. It’s meaningful work, and I’m excited about the opportunity to make a genuine impact.”

She adds that her appointment as an ambassador for the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation is one of the most special roles in her thriving career so far. “Being appointed as an ambassador for the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation is undeniably one of the most significant and special roles I’ve ever had in my life. “It’s a unique chance to leverage my music career and my passion for environmental causes to create positive change on a global scale.