Royal visit for President Ramaphosa









Britain’s Royal couple, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa and First Lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe at Mahlambu Ndlopfu residence, Pretoria. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA) Britain's Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrapped up their 10-day Southern African tour yesterday with a visit to President Cyril Ramaphosa and First Lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe. Ramaphosa smiled as the car pulled up to the entrance of the Mahlamba Ndlopfu official residence for the president of South Africa in Bryntirion, Pretoria. “So nice to have you here,” said Ramaphosa. The SA head of state then extended a hand to the Duchess. It was the last day of their African tour, and upon arrival the royal couple posed for a photograph with the president before heading to a private meeting. The duchess wore a beige double-breasted collar dress similar to the one she wore the previous day. The South African First Lady wore a floral flounce skirt with a matching shirt while Ramaphosa wore a black suit, white shirt and red tie. The duke opted for a navy blue suit, white shirt and blue tie.

They arrived to find the hosts already waiting for them at the door. Ramaphosa proceeded to lead them to a living area, where they had a chat.

The meeting followed a courtesy call paid by Ramaphosa on Queen Elizabeth II in Buckingham Palace during his working visit to London in April last year, where he participated in the Commonwealth heads of government meeting.

There was also an opportunity for an exchange of gifts between the four.

When the media was given an opportunity to get a glimpse of the couples sitting in the living area, Ramaphosa could be heard explaining why he missed the UN General Assembly in September, saying he did so to deal with critical domestic matters.

Before meeting with the president, the royals went to Tembisa to learn about Youth Employment Services.

The initiative, launched by Ramaphosa, aims to tackle the critical issue of youth unemployment in South Africa by creating one million new work opportunities.

On arrival the royals were met by Melony Campbell from the British High Commission, who introduced Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO of the initiative.

The duchess remained in Joburg where she was on the ground, discussing violence against women and children.

Earlier on their visit to SA the couple and their 4-month-old son, Archie, met Emeritus Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah.