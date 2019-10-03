Ramaphosa smiled as the car pulled up to the entrance of the Mahlamba Ndlopfu official residence for the president of South Africa in Bryntirion, Pretoria.
“So nice to have you here,” said Ramaphosa. The SA head of state then extended a hand to the Duchess.
It was the last day of their African tour, and upon arrival the royal couple posed for a photograph with the president before heading to a private meeting.
The duchess wore a beige double-breasted collar dress similar to the one she wore the previous day. The South African First Lady wore a floral flounce skirt with a matching shirt while Ramaphosa wore a black suit, white shirt and red tie. The duke opted for a navy blue suit, white shirt and blue tie.