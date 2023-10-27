RTMC confirms arrest of suspect found writing licensing exam for an absent candidate

The Gauteng Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) have confirmed the arrest of a driving licence suspect who was arrested on Wednesday for license fraud at their Xavier DLTC testing centre. RTMC reports that the suspect, who has been detained at the Booysens police station, was allegedly found writing an exam for another applicant who was absent at the time.

This comes just days after seven suspects were arrested at Meyerton licensing centre in Midvaal on suspicion of issuing driving licences fraudulently. During last week’s operation, one of the officials was found with more than R30 000 in cash, which is believed to proceeds of the suspected criminal activity. According to IOL, chief executive of the RTMC, advocate Makhosini Msibi, on Friday led a raid at the Meyerton licensing centre in Gauteng, where several officials were arrested after being found with loads of cash in their pockets and bags.

“We are on an operation that has been ongoing for the past six months. We were observing what was going on, and we have the intelligence that we gathered over the months. We are here today to execute the arrests of those that we identified to have participated in various criminal activities,” Msibi spoke to journalists during the raid. Early this year, four people believed to be kingpins associated with a crime syndicate involving the fraudulent sale of driving licences in the North West were arrested. The suspects, who included driving licence examiners and driving school operators, were arrested in Klerksdorp and Stilfontein, with an additional two suspects arrested a few days later following a two-year investigation, dubbed operation KPS, conducted by RTMC national traffic anti-corruption unit together with the South African Police Service (SAPS) anti-corruption and crime intelligence units.

According to RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane, more ringleaders are expected to be arrested in the coming weeks as the agency clamps down on licensing fraud. This week, The Star uncovered a driving licence syndicate where candidates pay up to R10 000 for a driving license. According to The Star, would-be license holders are expected to provide their ID copies, two photographs, address and money with clients dealing with one or several middlemen who facilitate the deal alongside officials of the department.