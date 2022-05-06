Run with local and international celebrities this Sunday for the Wings For Life World Run

We are counting down just a few more hours to the biggest run on Earth in which people from all walks of life will come together in a global movement to raise funds for spinal cord research. Thousands of participants will once again be running for those who are unable to do so.

The Wings For Life World Run, set to take place on Sunday, is an initiative that started in 2014. The run takes place at some of the most spectacular locations around the world, including Table Mountain, the Sydney Opera House, Tower Bridge in London, or with the Statue of Liberty in New York as the backdrop. Runners and wheelchair users from 189 nations have already signed up for the 2022 Wings for Life World Run and are gearing themselves for the big day.

Local celebrities will also join the run in their efforts to raise money for the foundation. These include actors and YouTube sensations Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu, radio host Zanele Potelwa and world-renowned trail runner Ryan Sandes. The Ndlovus are looking forward to beating the record they set for themselves last year. “Being a part of the Wings for Life World Run initiative was such a rewarding experience, knowing that our energy and effort was impacting the lives of those who can’t run for themselves. We ran 5km and we’re hoping to run more this year.”

Everybody is permitted to take part in the Wings for Life World Run, from novice runners to professional athletes, young or old, runners and wheelchair users. Everybody can join the global charity run and run, roll or even walk on the same course at the same time. This event will also include international celebrities such as football star Neymar da Silva Santos jr, tennis pros Matteo Berrettini and Stefanos Tsitsipas, skiing legend Lindsey Vonn, five-time Dakar Rally champion Cyril Despres and water sport icon Robby Naish, to name just a few of those planning to take part on Sunday and who are encouraging their followers to join them. Because of the pandemic, participants all ran separately with the Wings for Life World Run App as their race guide and were pursued by the Virtual Catcher Car.

