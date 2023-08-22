Russian President Vladimir Putin hits out at the West in virtual BRICS Summit speech

Russian President Vladimir Putin has addressed the 15th BRICS Summit held at the Sandton Convention Centre on Tuesday. Putin, who could not attend the three-day summit physically after he withdrew his participation at the 11th hour last month, gave his message of support through a video message to more than 500 delegates gathered at the summit.

Putin was critical of the West, saying it had made it difficult for him to continue his mission of giving aid to countries in need. He said Russia was prepared to return to the grain deal once all the obligations had been fulfilled, adding that the process of de-dollarisation was gaining momentum across the BRICS countries and other global players. Putin slammed the impact of sanctions against Russia which he said have had a negative impact in aid and other projects which he would have loved to continue to champion alongside BRICS countries and other emerging markets.

"The West has has trampled on all rules of free trade and economic life which we thought to be irreversible before. Thanks to the development bank, more joint projects are launched and mutual trade is expanding, and our trade is based on mutual respect for each other’s interests. Our cause is forward-looking and based on global and mutual respect for other countries," he said. On the issue of de-dollarisation, Putin said the facts spoke for themselves. "The figures speak for themselves; the levels of investment and trade have continued to grow and the share of trade between BRICS countries continues to show signs of growth and improvement over the past 10 years.

BRICS countries, with a combined population of 3 billion, account for 26% of GDP. "The objectives are irreversible and the process of de-dollarisation is gaining pace and as a result. The share of US dollars is declining within BRICS," he said. Putin said Russia had launched two flagship projects to improve and provide cost-effective trade routes that link energy hubs with consumer markets in two different trade routes to ensure ease of access to other markets both in the North and South.

"Our country remains a supplier for food to Africa and other parts of the world; over 10 million tones of grain and fertiliser have been distributed... "Thanks to our state support, the entrepreneurs from BRICS are able to attract funding and access to market through the use of technology, and Russia is willing to do more to reduce its emissions and contribute to low carbon emissions for clean energy. We believe our climate goals can be facilitated by the right technology, including hydro power," he said. He added that Russia’s economy continued to grow in spite of the sanctions imposed against it.