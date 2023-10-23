SA Fashion Week showcases diversity of local designs

Numerous designers and attendees showcased the diversity and vibrancy of the local fashion scene at the exciting and lively South African Fashion Week. As was to be expected, attendees went above and beyond in terms of design and originality, donning gorgeous ensembles that reflected the vibrancy and diversity of the nation’s local fashion scene.

Munkus collection. | Supplied The Mall of Africa was the venue for the runway shows since October 21, with three days of remarkable displays for both local and international fashion fans. A Cruz party opened with a magnificent, star-studded event that was a stunning array of glamour, setting the tone for the highly anticipated show.

Oyama Gonintebe collection. Supplied Celebrities including Blue Mbombo, Nina Hastie, Gigi Lamayne, Chris Jaftha, Ponahalo Mojapelo, Penny Lebyane, Abigail Visagie, Kyle Clark, Rosemary Zimu, Shamiso Mosaka, Yaya Mavundla, Naliyani Uma, Langa Mavuso, Kuhle Adams, and Kim Jayde brought their A-games to the red carpet, making it an event that was as much about fashion as it was about entertainment. Reality TV stars included the gorgeous Tshegofatso Manche, Londie London, Nicole Capper, Angel Pather, Lynn Forbes, and some of the fabulous “Real Housewives of Johannesburg” cast.

Oyama Gonintebe collection. Supplied House of Rubicon delved deeper into their strong heritage as their latest collection was showcased at South Africa Fashion Week this past weekend. Drawing inspiration from the military’s crucial role in safeguarding the ancient Mapungubwe kingdom, Rubicon celebrated its 21st anniversary as a fashion institution and cultural cornerstone with its new collection, Mapungubwe Militaire. The collection was a powerful tribute to the enduring spirit of South Africa. Rubicon’s founder and head designer, Hangwani Nengovhela, introduced the Mapungubwe Militaire collection and said: “We’ve embraced the classic elegance of a monochromatic black and white colour scheme as a disrupter to the traditional army green. Our monochromatic colours symbolise the timeless allure of the military tradition and remind us of the indomitable spirit of the nation.”