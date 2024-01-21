SA is riddled with corruption, says Rise Mzansi leader Zibi

Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi told thousands of his supporters that corruption was so rife in the country that the “so-called” leaders saw politics as a meal ticket. Zibi said corruption was not just worse, but that these politicians even went to the extent of killing each other just so that they could put their hands in the cookie jar.

He continued to say that the level of unemployment was now higher than it was 20 years ago, adding that the number of violent crimes was far worse now than it was 20 years ago. “We do not trust the police any more. We do not trust government officials. Too many people in our society tolerate and defend corrupt people. Some even follow corrupt politicians when, for the millionth time, they lie and say they will put an end to corruption. “We are a violent society. We are no longer shocked by violence and killing. We just shake our heads and move on. Most of this violence is caused by us, men. We are violent to each other. We are violent to women and children,” Zibi exclaimed.

The Rise Mzansi leader was addressing about 4 000 supporters, organisers and leaders who converged at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria to adopt the People’s Manifesto on Saturday. Zibi said South Africans were so used to the unacceptable to the point where they lost a sense of inquisitiveness. “When the lights go off at night, we keep talking and laughing as if nothing has happened. When power goes off for four hours per day instead of six hours, we celebrate and say the government has done a good job.

“In the City of Johannesburg, we have become used to homeless people directing traffic during power blackouts. We are being conditioned to watch and do nothing while our country gets destroyed in front of our eyes. “A road such as the R61 between Mthatha and Ngcobo has been undergoing repairs since 2007. The premier of my province, the Eastern Cape, is from Ngcobo. If he cannot fix the road in his backyard, he definitely will not care about the people of Mqanduli,” added Zibi. Furthermore, he vowed that as Rise Mzansi they would never allow the country to go down the drain while his party had progressive thinkers who could rescue it from what he called “thieves”.