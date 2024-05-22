SA needs credible leaders to run it – Bosa

Build One South Africa (Bosa) says for a government to run a capable state, it needs to employ credible people on the job. Speaking at “The Star’s” political dialogue on Wednesday, co-founder and Gauteng premier candidate Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster said one of the key factor one needed to consider when building a capable state was to tighten up the system to ensure that there was no chance of people committing corruption.

“For us to attain all the factors I have listed, we also need to employ professional police officers and makes sure they professionalise themselves. “The reason we would want to professionalise them is because part of the problem in the police department starts when one takes the statement,” Hlazo-Webster explained. She continued to say that digitalisation of the system was of paramount importance, adding that would limit chances of missing or stealing of data/documents.

She said the current government was failing to digitalise the system due to its lack of political will. Furthermore, she attributed the failure to implement the digitalisation of the system to those who were supposed to do it, saying they were caught up and were accused of engaging in illegal activities, hence they would try by all means to not digitalise the system. “We need to digitalise the system to ensure there better efficiency and so that we are able to ultimately prosecute. Part of the biggest issue we have in the country is safety, and crime we can’t prosecute because we have zero consequence management and that lack of accountability makes people do things with impunity.”

She said one of the most important reasons the country found itself in its current state was that people were led by disruptive leaders overseeing a disruptive government. Due to such leaders, Hlazo-Webster said that as South Africans, we did not have a choice but to deal with the outcome of the situation we are faced with. She, however, said that was the end of the road for the government as people have finally realise what they were subjected to for the past 30 years.