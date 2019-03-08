Kids engaging with the KidzAlive app.

HIV activist Thuba Shazi was born with HIV but only found out he was living with the virus when he was 10 years old. “When I found out I was living with HIV, I didn’t believe it and I asked God a lot of questions. One day God came to me and said: ‘Thuba, there is no one who wants to live like this but you have to accept yourself and you have to learn how to take care of yourself’,” said Shazi.

In accepting his status, the boy went to the local clinic in uMlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, to educate himself on how to live a full and happy life with HIV.

While health workers at the clinic were welcoming and informative, Shazi felt inspired to get involved in educational projects targeted specifically at children.

He felt many children who are born with HIV did not have the support and assistance to educate and empower them age-appropriately. Today he gets to do just that as the organisation he works for, Zoë-Life, has taken the initiative along with Keep A Child Alive to launch an app that provides age-appropriate educational support for HIV-infected children.

On Wednesday, Keep A Child Alive and Zoë-Life, in collaboration with Qualcomm Wireless Reach, launched the KidzAlive Talk Tool App, a mobile health solution that equips healthcare workers to provide age-appropriate HIV education to children and adolescents, as well as their primary caregivers.

“This app will ensure that the quality of service a child and family receive will no longer be dependent on the capacity of the local medical profession, the ability to pay or the place they live,” said Antonio Ruiz-Giménez, executive chairman and chief executive at Keep A Child Alive.

Keep A Child Alive and Zoë-Life in collaboration with Qualcomm have launched the KidzAlive Talk App, which gives age-appropriate education to children and adolescents, as well as equip healthcare workers with the support they need to interact with them. Supplied

Healthcare professionals use the app to engage children in an animated and narrated journey of a frog named Sibusiso as he goes for an HIV test, he learns his positive status and comes to understand the importance of adhering to his treatment.

“What is interesting about it is that at various junctions along the way, the child then is asked to interact with the story,” said Dr Stephanie Thomas, executive director, at Zoë-Life.

The pilot phase of the app was introduced to about 33 healthcare workers at private and government facilities in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal along with in-depth training.

Zekhaya Gwavuma, a nurse from Pinetown Clinic in KwaZulu-Natal, said she found the app helpful. However, there were a number of aspects that required improvement.

“When I want to do adherence, the app that we are using now will start with testing for HIV and I already know the status of this person so I want to start with the adherence lesson so they said they are going to change that,” she said.

Zoë-Life intends to release a second app called KidzAlive At Home which will ensure that between clinic visits, the children will still receive support.