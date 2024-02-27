SA poised for first female chief justice as Ramaphosa nominates Justice Maya as next CJ

South Africa could have its first female chief justice in deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya after President Cyril Ramaphosa nominated her as a possible replacement for Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. On Tuesday, Ramaphosa announced that he is consulting with leaders of political parties represented in Parliament and the Judicial Service Commission to convey his nomination of Justice Mandisa Muriel Lindelwa Maya as the next chief justice of the Republic of South Africa.

Justice Maya currently serves as deputy chief justice and was appointed to the position in July 2022, and if she is successfully nominated, she will be the first woman chief justice of South Africa. During the previous nomination process, Maya was favoured by opposition parties as the most qualified and suitable replacement to former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. However, Zondo was picked ahead of her, resulting in widespread criticism of Ramaphosa’s decision. According to the Presidency, the position of chief justice is set to become vacant on August 31 when Zondo’s 12-year term of office comes to an end.

Ramaphosa appointed Zondo with effect from April 1 2022. Zondo had served as acting chief justice from 11 October 2021, when Mogoeng retired, until March 31 2022. He was appointed as a Justice of the Constitutional Court for a 12-year term on September 1 2012. According to the Office of the President, Ramaphosa has embarked on the process for consultation in terms of Section 174(3) of the Constitution.