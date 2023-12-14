SA ranked as the most dangerous country to drive in

South Africa is one of the world’s most dangerous countries in which to drive. This is according to recent research by renowned international driver’s education company Zutobi.

South Africa was compared to 50 other countries around the globe, finishing first as the world’s most dangerous. South Africa was followed by Thailand, then the US in the latest research by the company. The most dangerous countries for driving have remained consistent since last year, with the three most dangerous seeing no change.

THIS car caused the accident that led to the death of an 11 -year-old boy at Turfontein on Monday. | Herbert Mpangane. However, Moldova saw its road traffic death rate increase by over 30%, from 7.3 to 9.83 per 100 000 people. In contrast, several countries saw their rates improve, particularly Bosnia and Herzegovina (from 13.5 to 7.35 per 100 000 people). Zutobi analysed countries worldwide based on indicators including motorway speed limits, blood alcohol concentration limits for drivers and road traffic death rates, to determine the world’s safest and most dangerous countries in which to drive. South Africa finished first.

Each country was analysed based on five factors that were taken into account, and allocated a score out of 10 for each factor. An average score was then calculated across all factors. AN ACCIDENT involving two minibus taxis and a car in Dowling Road and Ondekkers Street. | Mike Dibetsoe There are an estimated 22.2 road traffic deaths per 100 000 of the population. The maximum motorway speed limit in South Africa is 120km/h, which is not far from the 110km/h limit in the safest country in which to drive, Norway.

However, just 31% of front-seat passengers in South Africa are estimated to wear a seatbelt, while in Norway the figure is 97.8%. AN ACCIDENT involving two minibus taxis and a car in Dowling Road and Ondekkers Street. | Mike Dibetsoe South Africa also had the highest rate of alcohol-related road traffic deaths. The risk of a drink driving-related fatality was the highest in South Africa compared to the 50 other countries, with alcohol-related road traffic deaths at 57.5%. The country that has been ranked as the safest in which to drive, Norway, has an estimated 1.48 road traffic deaths per 100 000 of the population, and 97,8 % of drivers in the country wear seatbelts. The risk of a drink driving-related fatality was also low in Norway, sitting at just 13%.