SA stars dazzle at the ‘Night in Hollywood’

An evening of splendour and extravagance, “Night in Hollywood”, joined luminaries from the African film industry with South African celebrities, presented by Don Julio 1942, an alcoholic beverage. As the world sat glued to their screens to watch the 96th Academy Awards, the brand gave its guests a evening of glamour, camaraderie and celebrations like no other.

Held at the stunning Shepstone Gardens, Houghton, the evening was a shining example of honouring lifetime accomplishments, rising stars, and the contributions of African talent to the world of film. Inspiring connections between stakeholders and peers in the industry, the event provided a forum for networking and collaboration. That served as evidence of the vibrant creative and innovative culture that exists within the African film industry. Attendees immersed themselves in an evening of opulence and sophistication amid a setting that pulsed with energy.

Stars, directors, producers and business insiders graced the red carpet, dressed in their most eye-catching ensembles. The guest list included Anele Mdoda, Zola Nombona, and former Miss SAs Lalela Mswane and Ndavi Nokeri, among many others. Anele Mdoda. Picture: Supplied Blue Mbombo

Blue Mbombo. Picture: Supplied Stars SA stars dazzle the ‘Night in Hollywood’ hosted by Don Julio 1942. Picture: Supplied Omuhle Gela Omuhle Gela. Picture: Supplied The evening was devoted to honorees Dr Jerry Mofokeng Makhetha and Nambitha Ben Mazwi in recognition of their outstanding accomplishments.

The brand Don Julio 1942 honoured these notable people for their “unshakable commitment, creative genius, and significant influence on South Africa’s cultural landscape” as a heartfelt tribute to their enormous contributions. Makhetha, in conversation with Don Julio 1942’s senior brand manager Theo Zulu, reaffirmed the importance of brands investing in young talent, and working hand in hand to advance the creative arts on the continent. “It’s inspiring to see a global brand focus a lens on the South African film and television industry because it is the hallmark of tradition, culture and even innovation. I’m honoured to be a part of this occasion,” said Makhetha.