SA swimming squad hoists flag high winning 10 medals at African Games in Ghana.

South Africa’s swimming squad has continued the country’s winning streak in international and continental competitions after adding 10 more medals to the country’s belt in the African Games taking place in Ghana. From the Springboks winning the 2023 Rugby World Cup, to winning the International Boxing Federation (IFB) World Light Flyweight title thanks to Sivenathi “Special One” Nontshinga, to musician Tyla winning a Grammy Award, the country has had enough reasons to celebrate and be proud.

That winning streak has proved to be resilient as on the second night of the African Games in Accra, Ghana, the country’s swimming squad won at least 10 medals. When the games kicked off on Saturday, the South African team earned a total of seven medals – four gold, two silver and one bronze. Swimmers Simone Moll and Georgia Els ensured the country’s proud record in international breaststroke events was extended, taking the top two spots in the 100m breaststroke podium, as Moll took the gold in a time of 1 minute 09.50 seconds, with Els clinching the silver in 1:09.91.

Team SA once again topped the podium in the mixed 4x100m medley relay, thanks to the efforts of Tayla Jonker, Petrus Truter, Jarden Eaton and Caitlin de Lange. The group joined forces and led throughout to claim gold in a time of 3:57.56, ahead of Egypt’s 4:03.26 and the Algerian team’s 4:03.34. Meanwhile, Hannah Mouton secured silver in the 200m freestyle, with Catherine van Rensburg adding to her 1 500m freestyle gold from Saturday with a bronze in the 200m event.

De Lange claimed silver in the 50m butterfly to add to her 100m freestyle gold from Saturday after finishing in 26.81 behind world championship medallist Farida Osman of Egypt who came in at 26.02. In addition, fresh from breaking the South African record in the 50m backstroke at the recent World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Jonker claimed silver in the 200m backstroke in Accra. The 13th African Games will be held across three cities, namely, Accra, Kumasi and Cape Coast, from March 8 to 23, with over 4 000 athletes competing in 29 sports disciplines.