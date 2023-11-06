SA unites in support of Xolani Khumalo following Moja Love’s disassociation from the host

Following Moja Love’s announcement that it was distancing itself from Sizok’thola host Xolani Khumalo, who is under investigation for possible murder, many South Africans have vowed to keep supporting him. In September, Khumalo appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court for a charge of murder, a case that relates to the suspected drug dealer who died in Katlehong in July during the filming of one of the episodes of the show Sizok’thola.

The channel released a statement on Saturday stating that, while it will wait for the legal process to conclude, it has chosen to honour cultural customs and the families of those who may have been impacted by not making any more comments on delicate matters. The statement came as a surprise to Khumalo, who claimed that it was made without prior consultation. “The Xolani Khumalo Foundation acknowledges the press statement issued by Moja TV Channels, in which they announced their decision to ‘terminate’ their association with Xolani Khumalo. This statement was made unilaterally and without prior consultation.

“Xolani Khumalo and the Foundation were under the impression that negotiations were ongoing with both the company and the channel. Regrettably, Xolani Khumalo has been unable to establish contact with the company’s representatives for any comments or further discussions. The release of the statement and the issues it raises came as a surprise and are, indeed, unfortunate. “Nevertheless, despite Moja TV Channels choosing to communicate their stance through the media, Xolani Khumalo and the Foundation acknowledge and respect their decision.” Despite the recent news, Khumalo said they will continue with their primary goal to create a safe and secure environment for all the people of South Africa.

In another statement, the channel further revealed that the show has not been cancelled but has been paused so that the channel can strengthen its procedures and authority to avoid any further unfortunate incidents or loss of life. “The channel had been providing legal and financial support to Mr Khumalo prior to the termination, and it will continue to foster an environment of integrity, trust, and respect. Mr Khumalo’s claims that he was not formally informed of the termination are false and untruthful. He was duly informed by the channel's management but failed to respond. As a channel, we cannot turn a blind eye to reports of injuries or deaths during the filming of any of our shows, and we eagerly await the outcome of the legal case that is currently in court.” Different views have been shared on social media, with many criticising the channel for not backing Khumalo.