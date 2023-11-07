SACP calls on the ANC to take back its power and solve the country’s issues

General secretary of the SACP Solly Mapaila has called on the ANC to take its power back from the clutches of the monopoly capital which wants the country’s assets to be privatised. He said the privatisation of state assets as well as network economies which include water, transport, telecommunications and energy is a sign that the ANC has chosen to advance the interests of the capitalistic system which has infiltrated the country’s spheres of governance.

“Network economies which include energy, transport, telecommunications, water and sanitation should not be in the hands of the private sector. Bringing competition into the economy when the country is a developmental state is equal to the privatisation of the network economy and other strategic sectors,” he said. Mapaila said the country’s capitalist economic system has waged a war on the revolution and has used some among the ruling party to further its ends of privatising the country’s assets which should be used to benefit citizens. He was speaking during his address to members of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) at the Durban ICC on Tuesday.

He said the country’s political class has given up its power to to criminal and business cartels who are calling the shots and dictating the country’s affairs. “We are being failed by the criminalisation of our politics which has shifted the power of the elected political representatives to criminal cartels and shady business people who have gone as far as criminalising the ANC as a political party, the SACP and all components of the democratic movement,” he said. He said this move has led to the credence that crime pays, and urged Popcru members and the incoming leadership of the union to guard against such elements.