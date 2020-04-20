SACP Gauteng concerned over looting of food parcels, demolition of houses

Johannesburg - The South African Communist Party (SACP) in Gauteng said on Monday that it was concerned about the alleged looting of food parcels meant for vulnerable communities. This comes after weekend newspapers reported that food parcel distribution in some parts of the province was fraught with corruption. “We are worried that the correct and progressive efforts by our government to ensure that the poor and vulnerable working class communities are cushioned during the lockdown, through inter alia food parcels, are now hijacked by opportunists who are diverting them for narrow selfish interests,” said SACP Gauteng second deputy secretary Sekete Moshoeshoe in a statement. “It is alleged that in our province of Gauteng, particularly in Tshwane, where this fraudulent activity is apparently rife, many working-class families have been left in a precarious position far worse than before the lockdown was put into place.” The provincial SACP called on the Gauteng provincial government to urgently take steps to ensure that the food parcels reach their intended recipients.

“Furthermore, we appeal that criminal charges must be laid against the culprits, where there is clear evidence of violation of the processes to distribute food to vulnerable families,” he said.

“Working with our districts across the province, we are closely monitoring this situation including the food distribution process to ensure the government’s correct decision to place premium on food security to ensure sustainable livelihoods, households and communities for the most vulnerable sections of our population during this difficult period in our history is upheld.”

Commenting on the evictions and demolitions of houses in Lawley, south of Johannesburg, the SACP expressed concern about the City of Joburg taking the drastic action during the current extended lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“Equally, we are perturbed by the evictions and house demolitions by the City of Johannesburg in Lawley, south of Johannesburg. We are reliably informed that almost 100 poor working-class families have been displaced and left destitute by this action of the city,” said Moshoeshoe.

“Of particular concern to us is that these demolitions are taking place during the Covid-19 lockdown and most probably in violation of the regulation that clearly stipulates that no one should be evicted during the lockdown period. We call on the provincial government to urgently attend to this impending crisis before it gets of out of hand.”

The provincial SACP further called on law enforcement agencies to look into the matter and ensure that those responsible are held criminally liable for violating Covid-19 regulations during the lockdown.