Sadag helps learners navigate their matric results

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) offers its steadfast support to aid parents and carers through this nerve-racking season as thousands of learners wait with bated breath for the matric results The group emphasises that the outcome of matric results might elicit a variety of emotions and offer aid with coping techniques.

With the highs and lows of this journey, it was suggested to provide advice on how to start those critical conversations before the findings are published, as well as offer accessible resources. Sadag will be hosting various online LIVE events on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok this week to help start the conversation During the LIVE session, parents and carers will gain practical strategies to help them manage stress and anxiety, talk to their child about options, help them navigate the various feelings over the next few days, and navigate the post-results period. Additionally, the session will cover how to start the conversation before the results are released.

Chris Kemp, a clinical psychologist, and Musa Chauke, a Grade 12 educator and deputy principal of Ferndale High School, will be joining the LIVE. To help navigate the ups and downs, and to create a safe space for matrics in the next few days, Sadag is hosting an Instagram Live on their Instagram page to help discuss the roller-coaster of emotions, how to cope, what resources and support services are available if you feel overwhelmed and need to talk, and different options available after the results have come out. The live stream will begin at 1pm on Thursday on Instagram. The panel of visitors will answer questions LIVE while sharing resources, offering self-help advice, offering advice on how to assist a friend, and discussing alternatives accessible following the results.