SADAG passes its condolences to families after two teen girl suicide

Johannesburg - The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) has extended their sincerest condolences to the families that were affected by the tragic events at Tsakane Secondary School. SADAG said that the issues that the school is currently experiencing are also happening in so many of our schools nationally.

"This highlights the urgent need in our schools for more support, training, and awareness, especially on teen depression and suicide prevention. SADAG has mobilised a team of 20+ SADAG School Outreach Counsellors to provide support, containment, and trauma debriefing to the learners and teachers who have been impacted by the recent unfortunate events at the school tomorrow, Thursday, August 24, said the group. The group further said that this is the initial support and crisis intervention, as this school requires a collaborative approach from a multidisciplinary team to provide long-term support and sustainable interventions.

"Some of the key focus areas that need to be prioritised include teacher training, workshops for parents, and local community stakeholder engagement to fully support the learners. SADAG has also reached out directly to the National Department of Education and district officials and will coordinate further discussions to develop an action plan for ongoing support," added SADAG. SADAG’s Operations Director, Cassey Chambers, said that talking about depression and suicide can save a life. Take every mention, threat, and attempt at suicide seriously. "People who have attempted suicide before, if left untreated and unmanaged, are at a significantly greater risk of attempting or completing suicide. Asking direct questions like ‘Are you okay? Do you have thoughts of ending your life?’ or ‘I am worried about you; is everything okay? Can we talk?’ can start a conversation that allows a teen in crisis to open up and share what they are feeling," said Chambers.