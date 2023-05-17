Sadtu concerned over the maladministration crisis at Unisa

Johannesburg - The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) says it is deeply concerned about the recent adverse findings against the University of South Africa (Unisa) made by the Independent Assessor appointed by the Minister of Higher Education, Training, and Technology, Dr Blade Nzimande. Nzimande established the report and appointed Professor Themba Mosia to investigate allegations of mismanagement and maladministration at the institution in September 2022.

The 300-page report lays bare the performance of the university, rated at 3.5 against the benchmark of 3.8, adding that while its performance was ‘’good’’, there were aspects in the council committees that needed attention. It also covers tender and supply chain issues, as well as the nature of the Vice-Chancellor's residence and its upgrade and other governance issues at the university. In a statement on Tuesday, the union's general secretary, Magwenya Maluleke, said the union is disturbed to learn of the series of maladministration findings that have painted the university in a negative light, with allegations of poor governance and supply chain lapses that have seen millions of rands awarded in irregular contracts.

Maluleka said the institution's well-being was of importance, as it means a lot to educators studying and improving their qualifications through Unisa. ‘’Sadtu is concerned about the plight of the aspirant educators who study at the institution as well as the many educators who serve at the institution and those who study in order to improve their qualifications through Unisa.’’ ‘’The biggest concern for Sadtu is the effect the state of the institution will have, as many more persons need the university to improve their qualifications, thus contribute to improving our educational outcomes,’’ Maluleke added.