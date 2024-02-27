SADTU Free State denies closing down schools for ANC campaign meeting

The SA Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) in the Free State has blasted political parties over false allegations of members being forced to support certain political parties, ahead of the upcoming general elections. The union has condemned the African Transformation Movement (ATM) for falsely accusing it of closing down schools in the Thabo Mofutsanyane municipality last week in order to attend an ANC campaign meeting.

Provincial secretary Bricks Moloi criticised ATM for propagating false information, without even having done research or following up with the union. “It is unfortunate and embarrassing, though not shocking, that the party that claims to be ready to govern post the 2024 General Elections lacks knowledge about issues of workers that would include the right to bargaining.” Moloi insisted that the union never shut down any schools in the municipality or in any other district, saying members had in actual fact been given approved time off for union activity.

As per the Personnel Administration Measures (PAM), he said, members of a trade union were allowed to take time off during working hours to participate in agreed trade union activities. “This does not only apply to Sadtu members because other registered trade unions are also covered. But the ATM has been opportunistic to single out Sadtu which they passionately hate despite its members doing great jobs in the education sector.” Moloi stressed: “Any employee of the IEC who alleges claims of intimidation to support the ANC and safeguard their vote, as alleged by ATM, should have reported the matter to the authorities and not link such to Sadtu.”

ATM Free State spokesperson Tommy Ancell, however, hit back at Sadtu, claiming that instead of addressing genuine concerns, the union had resorted to “personal attacks” and unfounded accusations against the party. “It is unacceptable for such activities to interfere with the education of our children. The closure of schools, regardless of the reason, undermines the fundamental right to education and sets a dangerous precedent.” Ancell said the insistence by the union to forge ahead with their allegiance to the dwindling ANC by attempting to use PAM, demonstrated a “prioritisation of political interests over the well-being of students and integrity of the education system”.