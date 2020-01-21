SAHRC offers Enoch's family legal assistance amid drowning tragedy









Enoch Mpianzi. The family of Parktown Boys’ High School pupil Enoch Mpianzi who drowned, are demanding justice, answers and support in the wake of the 13-year-old’s death. Enoch went missing during a water activity at a Grade 8 orientation camp in Brits, North West. His body was found there on Thursday. The boy was last seen on Wednesday when a water raft he and other pupils had built overturned on the Crocodile River on the first day of the camp. The Mpianzi family met the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Monday and accepted the commission’s offer for legal representation in the wake of the tragedy. Enoch’s uncle, Sebastian Kodie Motha, told The Star that with the assistance of the SAHRC, the family wanted justice, answers and support following his nephew’s drowning.

Motha said the family, originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, was comforted by the SAHRC’s help, because they weren’t familiar with South African law.

“We did not know how to proceed. Should we approach the school or the government or whatever is according to the law of the country,” he said.

The uncle said the family were waiting for the post-mortem to be done before they announced the details for a memorial service and funeral, both of which will be held in South Africa.

The SAHRC’s provincial head, Buang Jones, said they would accompany the Mpianzi family on a site visit to Nyati Bush and Riverbreak, where the incident happened.

The SAHRC is also offering legal assistance to the family of Keamohetswe Shaun Seboko, the 13-year-old Grade 7 pupil at Laerskool Bekker in Magaliesburg, who was found dead in the school’s hostel swimming pool on Wednesday.

“We will be engaging with the Education Department, because there is a need to know how schools in the province conduct inductions or orientation of pupils. There is a need to review all these so-called initiation practices at schools,” he said.

Parktown Boys’ High School suspended classes and all sport and cultural activities from noon yesterday to allow pupils to receive counselling.

Today, concerned parents and community members will silently protest outside the school at 7am to demand justice and accountability from the school, the camp and all the adults present during the incident.

“He was young, poor, black and a refugee All things that render him invisible and that’s why we can’t be quiet about his death. It can’t be business as usual,” said Vanita Daniels on Facebook.

Enoch’s uncle said the support the family received from the public was encouragement that they were correct to seek legal assistance to get answers.

“We need nationwide support and even worldwide support, because we would not wish this to happen to other parents,” said Motha.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga conveyed her condolences to the families of the two pupils.