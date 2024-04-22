The Caribbean country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Denzil Llewellyn Douglas, renewed his country’s position in favour of Morocco’s territorial integrity today (Monday) in Rabat, where he held meetings with top Moroccan officials about cooperation and bilateral ties between the two countries. In a press statement following talks with his Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita, Douglas reaffirmed his country’s support for the UN-led political process aimed at finding a just and lasting solution to the regional dispute.

Douglas emphasised his country’s support for the Autonomy Plan and its viability as the only credible, serious, and realistic solution to end the dispute over Western Sahara. The Caribbean nation joins a growing list of countries that support the Moroccan autonomy proposal as the most viable path to a realistic political solution to the Sahara dispute. A joint statement released following Douglas’s meeting with Morocco’s top diplomat, Nasser Bourita, welcomed the Caribbean country’s recognition of Morocco’s commendable development efforts in the Sahara and at the South-South cooperation level.

Notably, the country reiterated its “recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over its southern provinces and its support for the autonomy plan”. It further welcomed the socio-economic development in the Moroccan southern provinces thanks to Rabat investment efforts under the framework of the New Development Model. “This new model has significantly promoted the empowerment of the populations in these provinces and improved human development indicators in the region,” the joint statement added.

The declaration by Saint Kitts and Nevis adds to Morocco’s momentum on the Sahara diplomatic front, as a growing number of countries have come out in support of Morocco autonomy proposal as the most viable path to a realistic political solution to the Sahara dispute. Over the past few years, at least 30 countries have opened diplomatic representations in southern provinces to reflect their unconditional support for Morocco’s sovereignty over the region. Saint Kitts and Nevis opened its consulate general in Dakhla in March 31, 2022.

In addition to the Sahara dispute, the joint statement underlined the determination of the two countries to further deepen and enhance their cooperation through the exchange of experiences and expertise in various areas, including agriculture. The visit of the head of diplomacy of Saint Kitts and Nevis Minister of Foreign Affairs, M Denzil Llewellyn Douglas, shows the deep and tight relationships between the two countries built on the principles of South south co-operation. This is a key component of Moroccan diplomacy, knowing that the kingdom of Morocco is classifying south south co-operation as a priority of his diplomatic approach based on a win-win core map.