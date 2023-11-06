Sama nominees announced for Record of the Year and Music Video of the Year Awards

THE 29th annual SA Music Awards (Samas 29) nominees for Record of the Year and Music Video of the Year Awards have been announced, in spite of the withdrawal of the Department of Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal to host the prestigious affair. While many wait with bated breaths to find out the trajectory of this year’s awards, the organisers have promised that this year’s edition of would be a thrilling celebration of the nation’s musical excellence.

The awards are known to celebrate the diverse and vibrant South African music industry, recognising the artistry and talent of musicians from various genres. Wanitwa Mos and Master KG have taken the lead among the Music Video of the Year nominees, each securing three entries in the competition, according to the nominees revealed. Dali Nguwe, featuring Nkosazana Daughter, Basetsana, and Obeey Amor; and Sofa Silahlane, featuring Lowsheen and Nkosazana Daughter, are in the running for Music Video of the Year, and Dali Nguwe and Sofa Silahlane for Record of the Year.

Nkosazana Daughter. Picture Supplied Daliwonga like Wanitwa Mos and Master KG, have received three Music Video of the Year nominations. He has been recognised for Abo Mvelo, which features Mellow & Sleazy and M.J., as well as his contributions to two other songs: Banyana by DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU, and Dipatje Tsa Felo by Felo, Le Tee and Myztro. The competition is equally fierce in the Record of the Year category, where Abo Mvelo is also a formidable nominee. DJ Maphorisa, who dominated the Music Video and Record of the Year nominations last year, has once again secured two music video nods.

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small. Picture Twitter This time, he shares the spotlight with his partner, Kabza De Small, for their work on Banyana and their collaboration on Young Stunna’s Adiwele. In a year where Amapiano continues to flourish in the South African music scene and beyond, tracks like SETE by K.O, Young Stunna, Blxckie, and Stimela by 2Point1, featuring Lesotho natives Ntate Stunna and Nthabi Sings, are standing their ground. These tracks are competing for Music Video of the Year and are in contention for the prestigious Record of the Year award. Amid the Amapiano dominance, the legendary gospel collective Joyous Celebration has also secured a spot with Ndenzel' Uncedo Hymn 377. The nominations for posthumous awards strike a sombre note. Big Flexa, which has been nominated for Music Video of the Year and features C’buda M, Alfa Kat, Banaba Des, Sdida, and Man T, is one of the ways that the deceased Costa Titch is still felt.

In a heartfelt moment, Nasty C and the legendary AKA are up for Record of the Year with Lemons (Lemonade) nominations. Furthermore, legendary group Big Nuz receives nominations for Ngeke, featuring DJ Yamza, in the Record and Music Video of the Year categories. This is due to the loss of Mampintsha, leaving one member in the group. The Music Video of the Year and Record of the Year categories offer a platform for artists to receive well-deserved recognition for their contributions to South Africa’s rich musical landscape. The awards ceremony is scheduled for November 18.