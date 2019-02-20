Samthing Soweto will perform for two nights only at the Joburg Theatre this week.

Samthing Soweto will be taking lovers of his music on a journey from his very humble beginnings with eccentric a cappella group The Soil, to now, where he has become a name to watch in the local music scene. The SAMA winner will grace the Joburg Theatre stage, performing for two nights only.

The muso, real name Samkelo Mdolomba, explained that he’s been wanting to work with the Joburg Theatre for a while.

He said while he’s had a whirlwind of a year, that included winning three SAMAs for his collaboration with Sun EL Musician on Akanamali, to collaborations with Black Coffee and Mobi Dixon, it’s been evidently busy.

“I am putting away some time to finish the project. This year started off insane. Just two days ago, I was in Durban, working with DJ Tira on some stuff, then I came up. So we’re wrapping up the project with DJ Maphorisa. I am really trying to focus on this album. So two nights, I think, is enough for now. Last year, we did two nights at the Soweto Theatre. The year before, it was one night,” he said.

Three EPs later, the singer-songwriter added that it was time to give his audiences an album, one that he said is in its very advanced stages. One of the things that have, however, presented something of a speed bump on his proverbial road to success, is learning the business of music, especially because he’s an independent artist.

“I really fell short last year. There was a lot of things I didn’t quite understand, what was expected of me, not only music but on the business side too. Things like when you finish a song and are trying to get it played on the radio, what do you do next? I have never done that.

“So, I had to learn the hard way, go through the systems, so the delay is mostly based on that,” he said.

2 days left 🙆🏽‍♂️ till we @joburgtheatre! Tickets selling fast! Get yours kuzobamnandi 👊🏽 https://t.co/DJQk0NjD2L pic.twitter.com/J51n55nPyr — Samthing Soweto (@samthingsoweto) February 20, 2019

On what people can expect at the concert, Sam described his set as a complete journey from the past to the future.

“I have found a hybrid. A way to do a mixture of genres dance music and afro soul. But without getting too far into either one. People can expect to hear a hybrid of the stuff I have been working on with the DJs, but also the stuff they have come to know me for.

“This I am quite excited by. When you hear it, it will click.

“I will also be talking about my journey. I think it’s time people hear from me, what is happening, what happened. I have recently started talking to the members of The Soil again, and we’re chilled now. So I feel like now I can talk about it, in detail. In the show, I will be telling the story of my musical life. Sharing stories about music I learnt while I was arrested and how those songs helped me pioneer The Soil sound. I am taking everything with me, and I think it’s time my fans hear this,” he said.

Samthing Soweto - A Tribute, will take place at the Joburg Theatre on Friday and Saturday.