This was revealed by Thomas du Toit, the manager of expenditure at Rand West municipality, who testified yesterday against SA Municipal Workers'Union (Samwu) members accused of embezzling money from an employees’ year-end bonus fund.
Jackey Tshabalala, who worked in the municipality’s payroll section, Letitia Nonkosi Mafuta and Anna Nomakhedu Mdange, appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 17 theft charges.They allegedly siphoned more than R3.5m from a progressive fund which was meant to bring Christmas cheer to staff.
According to Du Toit, the alleged theft crippled the municipality to a point where critical service delivery projects had to be shelved and overtime payments stopped.
Mdange, a general worker at Rand West, was the only one still employed by the municipality. All three were Samwu-appointed signatories of the Abasebenzi Christmas Club.