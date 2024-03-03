SANDF confirms deaths of two members in DRC

According to the SANDF, the members, who were deployed as part of the UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), died on February 29.

The SANDF has confirmed the deaths of two of its members in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with one allegedly shooting the other before turning the weapon on themselves.

“SANDF has sent a board of inquiry to work with the MONUSCO command to investigate the incident and the circumstances that led to it.”

The force further stated that the families of the members have been informed and that the remains will be repatriated to South Africa in due course.

“The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Hon. Thandi Modise; Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Mr Thabang Makwetla; the Acting Secretary for Defence, Dr Thobekile Gamede; and the Chief of the SANDF, General Rudzani Maphwanya, express condolences to the families of the deceased.”