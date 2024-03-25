SANDF will host annual ‘Rand Show’ this Easter weekend

The South African Defence Force (SANDF) is set to wow the public with this year’s three-day Rand Show at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec, from Thursday to Monday. The Rand Show boasts a wide range of activities from various departments in the SANDF. Attendees, especially young people will be rendered with programmes of the defence force, information and the constitutional mandate it is enjoined to execute.

These activities will include band performances from the defence force, a spew of services from the SA Air Force, such as an experience of the Alouette and Impala Simulator-SAAF aircraft, and ARGOS Air and Ground System. Attendees will learn how SAAF integrates air and ground operations for maximum efficiency. Among other programmes, the SA Navy will make an appearance, from its SA Naval Divers, Maritime Reaction Squadron and SA Naval Armament Depot. An exhibition from the SA Military Health Service (SAMHS) will showcase health-related demonstrations, from its state-of-the-art medical equipment and specialised personnel, to advanced technologies that upkeep quality health care and emergency response to members of the defence force.