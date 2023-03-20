Sandton City heavily guarded as EFF shutdown continues

Johannesburg – The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said most areas in the north of Johannesburg had not experienced any disturbances on the roads as the EFF shutdown took place in other parts of Johannesburg. The EFF had proposed the shutdown to highlight its unhappiness over issues including load shedding and government corruption. The party was also demanding the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

On Monday morning, helicopters flew over parts of Johannesburg, monitoring the situation. Sandton City boasts a number of head offices for many big companies, and it was expected there would be no trading at places like Sandton City Mall, but it was business as usual. The EFF was also expected to protest outside Megawatt Park in Sunninghill over the electricity crisis. “JMPD is part of an integrated team where all operations are co-ordinated by the SAPS, and the situation in Sandton is under control,” JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said.

Fihla said there were reports of disturbances in areas outside Sandton, such as Alexandra. “There were protesting crowds outside Pan African Mall; they are now making their way to Sandton using Grayston Drive,” he said. Private security cars were seen patrolling in Sandton. It appeared that some complexes had beefed up security in case chaos erupted. There had been threats of looting at shopping malls and other businesses.