Santaco serious about renewal journey following launch of inaugural day of prayer

The high GBV, taxi violence and drug abuse incidents have prompted the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) to take action and lead the fight against the country’s biggest social ills. This week, the taxi association announced that it will be hosting its inaugural prayer day to bring about change on social issues affecting residents of Botshabelo.

The taxi council, which has in the past few years embarked on a renewal journey to professionalise itself, has called on residents of Botshabelo as well as faith-based organisations to descend onto the Botshabelo Stadium for the national day of prayer against gender-based violence (GBV), taxi violence and drug abuse said to be prevalent in the area. Speaking to The Star ahead of the event, Santaco national spokesperson, Rebecca Phala said a worrying degree of GBV, taxi violence and drug abuse inspired Santaco to lead the fight against these social ills, which is why this Saturday, the association will be hosting its inaugural Prayer Day Against the scourge of gender-based violence, taxi violence and drug abuse. She said, the association under its new leader, Abnar Tsebe, is serious about working with community to achieve common goals.

Tsebe, who is also the chairperson of Tshwane Rapid Transit’s board of directors, was elected the new president of Santaco, replacing two-time president Phillip Taaibosch in 2022. “This day was inspired by a worry observed by the leadership of Santaco as led by President Abnar Tsebe. It has been noted that acts of gender based violence much like taxi violence, keep piling in a worrying manner throughout South Africa. “In addition, taxi ranks are further becoming the hub of the illegal sale of drugs. Whilst we trust in law enforcement to ensure justice, we equally want to seek divine intervention in relation to these social ills.”

Phala added that the day has been equally prompted by the concerning violent murders and confrontations within the taxi industry. “Also, most taxi ranks have worryingly become the centre of the illegal trade and consumption of drugs. To this end, we have a collaborative relationship with Anti-Drug activist and television presenter Xolani Khumalo. In the lead up to the prayer day, Xolani Khumalo’s foundation will collaborate with Santaco’s Hlokomela campaign to spread a message of awareness against drug abuse in taxi ranks around the Free State Province. Phala said ahead of the prayer event, members of Santaco will also go to Waterbron Primary School to donate necessities to the learners alongside partners and government leaders from the provincial and national structures as well as religious leaders and like-minded civil organisations.