SAPS smoke out dagga dealer

The Rustenburg Flying Squad arrested two suspects, aged 37 and 41, in Mooinooi for dealing in dagga with a street value estimated to be worth R5 million.

The arrest took place in Mooinooi, SAPS spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said. Police acted on information received and the officers followed a white truck from Brits Toll Plaza and ultimately stopped and searched it at Bapong Weigh Bridge, close to Mooinooi. Upon the discovery of 64 bags of dagga in the truck, the driver and passenger were arrested immediately. “The suspects are expected to appear in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Monday, August 21, facing charges of dealing in drugs. One of the suspects is also charged for being illegally in the country,” said Myburgh. Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, applauded the members for their swift response, which resulted in the success.

He said that the arrest will send a stern warning that police working together with the community will ensure that drug peddlers are dealt with effectively. Meanwhile in Limpopo, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s Assets Forfeiture Unit has successfully secured a preservation order worth R379 745 against illicit cigarette smugglers. According to an SAPS statement earlier this year, the Limpopo Tracking Team together with Makhado police received intelligence about five luxury vehicles that were transporting illicit cigarettes from Zimbabwe to Johannesburg.