File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole said he has tasked police to spare no resources in tracking down those who shot and killed a senior officer in Mpumalanga. Lieutenant-Colonel Fana Simon Maseko was driving his Mercedes Benz into his driveway on Tuesday evening at his Ackerville, Witbank home when two armed men opened fire on him, killing him instantly.

According to National Police Spokesperson, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, the suspects fled without taking anything and the motive for the killing is unknown.

Sitole has ordered that the killers be tracked and brought to book as soon as possible.

"An attack on a police officer is an attack on the nation and as a nation we need to rally together to bring these continuous attacks on our men and women in blue to a grinding halt,," Sitole added

Maseko was off-duty at the time and it's believed that he was shot several times. Naidoo could not confirm if his family witnessed the murder.

Naidoo said Sitole has instructed that the 72 hour Activation Plan be mobilized in apprehending the killers.

"This is a plan which entails the mobilisation of critical disciplines and resources of the SAPS including Crime Intelligence, Forensic Experts and seasoned investigators from the SAPS and the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) to ensure that no intelligence and evidence which could help track down the killers is lost,” Naidoo said.

“This activation plan will also be supported by a specialised tactical team including members of the Task Force, the National Intervention Unit and/or the Tactical Response Team when the need arises,” he added.

Police are appealing to anyone with any information on the killing of Colonel Maseko to call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.