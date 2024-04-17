Sara calls for fresh elections amid leadership crisis in Gauteng

Colleen Makhubele, the leader of the South African Rainbow Alliance (Sara), has made a bold call for fresh elections in response to the ongoing leadership crisis in Ekurhuleni. Following a motion of no confidence in the ANC in Ekurhuleni by ActionSA, and the contentious resurgence of the ANC, Makhubele contends that the only solution to the turmoil is to dissolve all metros and hold new elections.

This demand for electoral reform comes amid accusations of leadership failures and political manoeuvring by major parties, leaving residents of Ekurhuleni frustrated and yearning for change. Makhubele stated that the crisis of leadership that faces the residents of Ekurhuleni is entirely a product of the leadership failures of the ANC and the DA, who collectively account for a majority of the council. “It is becoming increasingly clear that the DA’s stance means that there is no clear path for any alternative to the ANC and EFF to emerge in Ekurhuleni. ActionSA will not be fielding a candidate on Thursday but will rather continue to hold the impending government to account,” she stated.

Makhubele added that this is a reflection of a leadership crisis in Gauteng, starting with Panya-Panya (Panyaza Lesufi) himself, and only fresh elections can bring in new leaders into the system. It is that simple. “Gauteng is dry and black, while Panya Panya replicates his messed-up corrupt government strategy across municipalities. It must be stopped by fresh elections. The only people reeling with embarrassment are the minority leaders in Ekurhuleni who were waiting line for the ANC and EFF to make their pick for a mayor and MMCs,” said Makhubele. One of Sara’s key priorities is ending corrupt government, especially in Gauteng, and in many municipalities around the country.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Speaker in Ekurhuleni announced the election of Nkosindiphile Xhakaza as the new executive mayor last Thursday. For almost two weeks, the city had been without a mayor following the removal of Sivuyile Ngodwana of the African Independent Congress through a motion of no confidence initiated by ActionSA in February, aimed at preventing the city’s collapse. In an unexpected turn from the initial agreement between the ANC/EFF and minority parties regarding the takeover of the metro, it’s been revealed that the “super seven” minority parties insisted on the mayor being from the ANC.

ANC chairperson and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi expressed gratitude to the political parties for their involvement in the process. “Negotiations were challenging, and we had to convince everyone. It took time because we prioritised the municipality’s interests, as evidenced by the outcome. Party interests were set aside, and we consulted with each and every party. I extend my thanks to the EFF.” ANC Gauteng secretary Thembinkosi Nciza stated that with the mayor’s appointment, the city can anticipate the resolution of issues concerning service delivery and administrative challenges.