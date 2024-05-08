SARA leader stands for a Christian government

The leader of the South African Rainbow Alliance (SARA), Colleen Makhubele, is calling for godly governance and a God-fearing nation. In a Facebook video posted on Tuesday, Makhubele, a staunch and devoted Christian, said a Christian government will denounce social moral decay and bring forth social order.

She further noted that as 80% of the South African populace follows the Christian faith, churches and believers are urged to vote as they make up the deciding vote to maintain the moral ground in society. “How do we restore the social order of this country? We can only do this through God, the biblical and Christian values,” said Makhubele. The premier candidate for Gauteng, Makhubele slammed the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill, deeming it “evil”, and condemned the country’s flawed education system, saying it is a compass for immorality. “We cannot have our children being taught gay rights from the age of 5. We cannot have our children taught how to masturbate and teenagers to abort without parental consent. We cannot allow alcohol to be sold in schools – already learners are looking like prostitutes and suffering from drug abuse,” said Makhubele.

While many are concerned about the introduction of homosexual studies in schools, Section27, a human rights organisation that advocates for equality and social justice for South Africans, said the bill only made amendments to the South African Schools Act of 1996 and the Employment of Educators Act of 1998. In essence, Comprehensive Sexuality Education is not included in the bill. Makhubele outlined that a SARA government is set on improving education infrastructure in public schools to be at the calibre of private schools, and introducing a salary increase for teachers which reduces underemployment of educators. Furthermore, Makhubele proposed that 10% of tithe must be rendered to churches from the national budget, because churches are considered the anchor of civil society.