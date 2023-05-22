Sars customs unit seizes truck with cigarettes at Beitbridge border

Johannesburg - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) Customs Division intercepted on May 20, a truck carrying 440 master boxes of Remington Gold cigarettes, with an estimated total value of R9 million, which were falsely declared as cotton oil cake.

Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said the customs officer conducting a random inspection became suspicious when the value of goods declared on the document and the load on the truck did not match. He said upon questioning the driver, the answers provided were inconsistent with the document. “He then redirected the truck to the inspection ramp, unpacked the load, and discovered goods hidden under cotton oil cake.

“The truck and the goods were detained and booked in the SARS State warehouse, and the suspect or driver was arrested and handed over to the SAPS.” Kieswetter applauded the officers for their dedication and commitment to protecting the country’s economy. SAPS members at Sekhukhune District in Limpopo arrested 10 suspects aged between 20 and 39 for offences ranging from possession of illicit cigarettes to illegal immigration during a joint operation on May 18. Picture: SAPS. He added: “Sars, acting in accordance with its strategic objective of making it hard and costly for taxpayers and traders who are wilfully defrauding the state, will be dealt with forcefully and mercilessly.

“Sars, working with other law-enforcement agencies, remains resolute in dealing with criminality and non-compliance with the country’s customs law,” Kieswetter said. Meanwhile, police members at the Sekhukhune District in Limpopo arrested 10 suspects aged between 20 and 39 for offences ranging from possession of illicit cigarettes to illegal immigration during a joint operation on May 18. SAPS spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said six suspects were arrested for illegal immigration: two for possession and dealing in illicit cigarettes, one for illegal gambling, and one for dealing in drugs.

“They seized 721 packets of Remington Gold illicit cigarettes, R5000 cash, 15 packets of Shasha illicit cigarettes, 83 sachets of nyaope and 20 sachets of Rock,” said Ledwaba. The police said the arrested suspects would soon appear before the local magistrate’s court. The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, appreciated the efforts displayed by the police when performing their daily duties.